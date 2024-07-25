Jordan’s king dissolves parliament ahead of new elections

Jordanian King Abdullah II on Thursday dissolved the country's lower house of parliament ahead of new parliamentary elections in September.

The move was announced in a royal court issued by the monarch.

Under the Constitution, parliamentary elections are held within four months preceding the end of the parliament's term, which is set to end in November.

New elections are scheduled to take place on September 10. The vote will be held under a new election law, which allocates 41 seats in the 138-seat assembly for parties.

