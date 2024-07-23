JORDAN CONDEMNS ISRAELS DESIGNATION OF UNRWA AS A ‘TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

Jordan condemned a decision Monday by Israel's parliament, the Knesset, to classify the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) as a terrorist organization, considering it a violation of international law and Israel's obligations as the occupying power.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said the Israeli move is an "attempt to kill the agency, assassinate it politically and target its symbolism, which affirms the right of Palestinian refugees to return and compensation under the international law."

The statement stressed UNRWA's role in providing "vital" services to Palestinian refugees in its five areas of operations, especially in Gaza, which is suffering an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe because of the ongoing Israeli war since Oct. 7 last year.

The ministry urged the international community to keep providing political and financial support to UNRWA so as to continue its humanitarian role until the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is resolved based on the two-state solution by establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders.

The Knesset early Monday passed three bills to shut down UNRWA and deem it as a "terrorist" organization. The bills will require two more readings to become effective.

Last May, the Knesset passed a preliminary motion to approve a bill designating UNRWA as a "terrorist organization."

Israel has been lobbying hard to have UNRWA closed, as it is the only UN agency to have a specific mandate to look after the basic needs of Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA was established by a UN resolution in 1949 and is mandated to provide assistance and protection to refugees in its five areas of operation: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.











