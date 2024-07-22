At least 50 killed in Israeli attacks in Khan Younis after evacuation orders

Palestinians flee from Khan Younis after an evacuation order by the Israeli army, southern Gaza Strip, 22 July 2024. (EPA Photo)

At least 50 people were killed in Israeli attacks in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip, a medical source said.

The Health Ministry said earlier that 37 people had been killed and 120 others injured in Israeli bombardment in the city's eastern neighborhoods.

The Israeli army ordered Palestinians living in the eastern neighborhoods in Khan Younis to evacuate immediately, with residents seen fleeing their areas on foot and by carts amid Israeli bombing, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Nasser Medical Complex in the city called on residents "to urgently donate blood" for the injured amid a severe shortage of blood units.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that "the presence of multiple military operations and rocket fire from the eastern part of Khan Younis has made staying there dangerous."

Two weeks ago, the Israeli army killed at least 90 Palestinians and injured 300 others in attacks on al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis, which was designated by the military as a "safe zone."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the massacre, saying the attack targeted the commander of Hamas' armed wing, Mohammed Deif, and his deputy.

There was no Israeli confirmation, however, of the commander's death.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 39,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,900 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.























