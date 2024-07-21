U.S., UK launch fresh airstrikes on Houthi sites in Yemen

U.S. and British warplanes launched fresh airstrikes in Hajjah and Al Hudaydah provinces in Yemen on Sunday, the Houthi group said.

At least two airstrikes targeted the Buhais area in the northwestern province of Hajjah, the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah television reported.

Four more strikes hit Ras Issa in the Salif district of Al Hudaydah in western Yemen, the broadcaster said.

No details were provided about casualties or damage.

There was no comment yet from the U.S. or Britain on the Houthi claim.

Sunday's attacks came one day after at least six people were killed and 83 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the port of Al Hudaydah, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

Israel claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying it was a "direct response" to a drone attack launched by the Houthi group on Tel Aviv on Friday, which killed an Israeli and injured 10 others.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated or headed to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, where nearly 39,000 people have been killed in a devastating military offensive since Oct. 7, 2023.

























