Turkish intelligence, police nab 2 PKK terrorists affiliated with its so-called intel network

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police in a joint operation in Istanbul netted two members of the PKK terrorist organization's so-called intelligence network.

MIT's intensive efforts led to uncovering the PKK's so-called intelligence structure, according to security sources.

MIT identified Sadik Topaloglu, codenamed "Halil," and Mehmet Savas as operatives in the terror group's so-called intelligence structure and began surveillance on Topaloglu.

As a result of the joint operation by MIT and police, Topaloglu and Savas, were apprehended in Istanbul, where they were found to be active.

Topaloglu was found to have illegally entered Qandil in Iraq for intelligence training, during which he met with "Cuma," codenamed Cemil Bayik, one of the PKK's ringleaders.

According to sources, Topaloglu was found collecting information for the terrorist organization under the guise of journalism.

Topaloglu and Savas also conducted financial transactions on behalf of the PKK terror group and provided materials to its members in Syria through front companies.









