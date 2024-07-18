ISRAELS KNESSET VOTES AGAINST ESTABLISHMENT OF PALESTINIAN STATE

The Knesset (Israel's parliament) voted early Thursday to pass a resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Passed by 68-9 votes, the resolution claims that a Palestinian state would be an "existential threat" to Israel.

The proposal was put forward by the opposition New Hope-United Right Party and backed by several parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition and the National Unity Party led by former War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz.

Members of opposition leader Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid Party left the Knesset hall to avoid backing the proposal, which was voted against by Arab Knesset members.

The proposal claims that the establishment of a Palestinian state "in the heart of the Land of Israel" would pose an "existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens."

There was no immediate comment yet from Palestinians on the Israeli vote.

The vote came as Netanyahu is scheduled to fly to Washington on Sunday to meet US President Joe Biden and address the Congress.

In February, the Knesset voted in favor of a government decision to reject unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

The Palestinians, for their part, hope to establish an independent state of their own in the Gaza Strip and West Bank with East Jerusalem as its capital.









