3 killed as Israeli fighter jet hits car in central Gaza

At least three Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday, the Civil Defense Agency said.

The attack targeted a car in Deir al-Balah city, the agency added in a statement.

A medical source told Anadolu that three burned corpses were transferred to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah following the attack, while several injured people were in serious condition.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 38,800 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 89,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









