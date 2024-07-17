SAUDI CROWN PRINCE CONGRATULATES IRANS NEW PRESIDENT

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday congratulated Iran's new President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his electoral victory.

The two leaders emphasized during a phone call the importance of continuing efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Pezeshkian, for his part, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the crown prince "for his kind feelings," it added.

In September 2023, diplomatic representation between Saudi Arabia and Iran was restored after an eight-year hiatus. It followed a mutual agreement in March 2023, facilitated by China, to resume diplomatic relations.

The initial rupture occurred after attacks on the Saudi diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad, in response to the execution of Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr by Saudi authorities on charges of terrorism.

Pezeshkian, a reformist candidate and former health minister, won the second round of Iran's presidential elections on July 5, securing 53.7% of the votes. His opponent, conservative Saeed Jalili, received 44.4% of the vote, according to official results.

The election was held following the May 19 death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.





















