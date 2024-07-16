At least 4 people killed in shooting near mosque in Oman

At least four people were killed in a shooting near a mosque in Oman, police said early Tuesday.

Several people were also wounded by gunfire in the vicinity of the mosque in the Wadi al-Kabir area of the capital Muscat, the statement added.

No further information was shared about the perpetrators. An investigation is underway.

Following the shooting, the U.S. Embassy in Muscat issued a security alert saying: "U.S. citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news and heed the directions of local authorities."