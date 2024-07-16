At least 13 killed in Israeli strike on 'humanitarian zone' for displaced Gazans

PALESTINIANS GAZA CONFLICT epa11475523 Palestinians flee after an Israeli raid on the tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, 13 July 2024. (IHA File Photo)

At least 13 people were killed and 26 others injured on Tuesday in an Israeli strike on a "humanitarian zone" for displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry said.

The attack targeted Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, according to witnesses.

Al-Mawasi was designated by the Israeli army as a "humanitarian zone" for displaced Palestinians amid Tel Aviv's deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the attack.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Over 38,700 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 89,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





















