At least 10 Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli attacks across Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, as the deadly onslaught on the blockaded enclave entered its 284th day on Tuesday, Wafa news agency reported.

Medical teams in the eastern area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, removed four bodies and three others injured from under the rubble of a home struck by the Israeli army.

In the city of Rafah, bodies of four Palestinians killed arrived at a hospital.

Separately, a Palestinian was killed and several others injured in an air raid on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip.

Another Palestinian was killed and two others injured in Gaza City as the Israeli army struck a home on Al-Nafaq street.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Besides killing more than 38,000 Palestinians since then, the military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine. It has also triggered a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.