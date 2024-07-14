NO INTELLIGENCE CONFIRMING HAMAS COMMANDERS DEATH: ISRAELI MEDIA

Palestinians inspect the scene after an Israeli raid on the tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, 13 July 2024. (IHA Photo)

The Israeli army does not have intelligence confirming the death of the commander of Hamas' armed wing in the southern Gaza Strip, Israel's Army Radio said on Sunday.

At least 90 people were killed and nearly 300 others injured in a strike that targeted the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted Mohamed Deif, the commander of Hamas' armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, and his deputy.

"Until now, no new intelligence information has been received to confirm Deif's assassination," the radio said, citing Israeli security sources.

"We are still waiting for more information to clarify the attack's results," it added.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 38,600 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,900 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.























