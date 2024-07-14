Gaza death toll nears 38,600 as Israel kills 141 more Palestinians

Palestinians inspect the scene after an Israeli raid on the tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, 13 July 2024. (IHA Photo)

At least 141 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll to 38,584 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the battered territory said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 88,881 other people have been injured in the onslaught.

"Israeli forces killed 141 people and injured 400 others in three 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.