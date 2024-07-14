10 Palestinians killed as Israel targets residential area in central Gaza

A view of damage after an Israeli air strike in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 13 July 2024. (IHA File Photo)

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and 27 others were injured on Sunday in an Israeli attack on central Gaza.

In a statement, the Gaza Civil Defense Agency said: "We recovered seven martyrs and transported seven wounded from a residential house for the Youssef family that was targeted by the Israeli occupation in the Abu Skander area in Sheikh Radwan, north of Gaza City."

"We also recovered three martyrs and transported 20 wounded from a residential tower for the Al-Haddad family in the Shabiyah area in central Gaza City after it was targeted by Israeli warplanes," it added.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,400 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,500 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





















