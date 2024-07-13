At least 3 children among several Palestinians killed, injured in series of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Israeli forces in a series of airstrikes on Saturday targeted various areas of the Gaza Strip, killing several Palestinians, including three children, and injuring many more.

A medical source told Anadolu that three children were killed and several other people injured when an Israeli warplane bombed the Al-Rai family home in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

The source said Al-Awda and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospitals received 10 casualties following an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza.

Eyewitnesses in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, told Anadolu about casualties from two Israeli airstrikes near the Islamic University and the area east of the city.

On Friday night, Rafah city, where the Israeli army has been conducting a ground military offensive for months, was shaken by artillery and warplane bombardments, according to eyewitnesses.

However, Anadolu's correspondent could not determine the exact locations of the explosions but observed thick plumes of smoke rising from various parts of the city.

In Gaza City, Anadolu's correspondent reported that Israeli artillery continued to shell homes in the Industrial Area, Al-Tayaran Junction, and Tel Al-Hawa, resulting in casualties among residents.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,300 injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









