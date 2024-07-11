Several feared dead in Israeli strike on house in central Gaza

Several Palestinians are feared dead after an Israeli strike in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to witnesses.

The attack targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, which flattened the building, while a number of nearby houses were damaged, witnesses said.

The Health Ministry has yet to issue an exact death toll from the attack.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Over 38,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





















