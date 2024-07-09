Hezbollah targets more Israeli military sites on border with Lebanon

The Lebanese Hezbollah group announced more attacks Monday on Israel's military sites in response to Israeli strikes on villages across southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the group said its fighters struck the HaGoshrim settlement in the northern Galilee area with a barrage of Katyusha rockets and also struck a building in the Metula settlement used by the Israeli army with appropriate weapons.

In other statements, the group said it struck the army's Al-Raheb post and the Zibdin barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms region with appropriate missiles.

Hezbollah said its operations against Israeli sites were in response to Israeli strikes on southern Lebanese villages.

While the Israeli army didn't comment on Hezbollah's statements, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the army detected the launch of 10 rockets toward the northern Kiryat Shmona settlement.

At least 362 Hezbollah fighters have been killed since the outbreak of clashes with Israeli forces on Oct. 8 last year, according to an Anadolu tally.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 38,200 people since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.



















