Israeli army claims detecting 20 missiles fired from Lebanon toward Galilee area

The Israeli army claimed Sunday it detected 20 missiles fired from southern Lebanon toward the Galilee area in northern Israel amid ongoing tension with the Hezbollah group.

In a statement, the army said that "about 20 launches were detected that crossed the territory of Lebanon into the Lower Galilee area," claiming that "some of which were successfully intercepted by the air defense fighters."

It also added: "Air defense fighters successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target in the Ramot Naftali area."

No casualties or damage were caused, it added.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that dozens of rockets were launched from southern Lebanon toward the Galilee region in the north, seriously injuring an Israeli citizen and causing several fires in the area.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that an Israeli was seriously injured in the town of Kfar Zeitim, and several fires ignited around Tiberias, according to the Israeli Walla website.

On Sunday, the Lebanese group Hezbollah confirmed targeting the Tiberias region with missiles.

In a statement, it said that its fighters launched "dozens of Katyusha rockets at a military base in the northern region west of Tiberias."

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with a deadly onslaught against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 38,000 victims since Oct. 7.











