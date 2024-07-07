Gaza death toll surpasses 38,100 as Israel kills 55 more Palestinians

At least 55 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll to 38,153 people since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that 87,828 people have also been injured in the onslaught.

"Israeli attacks killed 55 people and injured 123 others in the last 24 hours," the statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.















