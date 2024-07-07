At least 26 killed as Israeli army continues to pound Gaza

Palestinian rescuers work to evacuate casualties from a residential building hit by Israeli strikes which destroyed shops at Gaza's Old City market, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City July 4, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

At least 26 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip and dozens injured as the Israeli army continued to pound the enclave, according to medical sources on Sunday.

Israeli fighter jets struck a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, leaving eight people dead, medical sources said.

Six more people were killed in another Israeli strike in Sabra neighborhood south of Gaza City, the sources added.

According to the sources, three more Palestinians lost their lives and several others were injured in an attack on a house west of Gaza City.

Several people were also reported injured in an Israeli bombardment of residential apartments in the Tuffah and Zeitoun neighborhoods in Gaza City.

An Israeli airstrike on a house in Zawaida in central Gaza killed six people and injured several others, medical sources said. Another strike injured four people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

In Rafah in southern Gaza, medics recovered the bodies of three handcuffed Palestinian detainees at the Kerem Shalom crossing, the sources said.

An Israeli strike on a post office also injured four people in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 38,150 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 87,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



















