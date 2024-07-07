3 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on house in Gaza City

The Civil Defense Agency in the Gaza Strip announced Saturday the deaths of three Palestinians and injuries to 15 others in an Israeli airstrike on a house in northern Gaza City.

It said teams recovered three bodies and 15 others who were wounded from the house belonging to the Sahwil family in the Sheikh Radwan area.

Witnesses told Anadolu they heard a powerful explosion, accompanied by a large cloud of smoke.

They said the explosion resulted from a warplane striking the house, destroying it and causing extensive damage to the surrounding area.

Israel has been waging a war against Gaza since Oct. 7 with absolute American support, resulting in more than 125,000 Palestinian deaths and injuries, mostly children and women, with over 10,000 missing, amid massive destruction and famine that have killed dozens of children.

Tel Aviv continues the onslaught in disregard of two UN Security Council resolutions to immediately stop its offensive, orders from the International Court of Justice to end the invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza, take measures to prevent acts of genocide and improve the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave.









