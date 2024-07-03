Türkiye hits back at 'distorted' criticism of its Middle East policy

Türkiye on Wednesday hit back at recent allegations about its policy in the Middle East and Syria, calling them unfounded and distorted.

"It goes without saying that constructive criticism would contribute to foreign policy in a democracy. However, distorting realities and making accusations fueled by ideological bigotry for political gain do not fall into this category," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

"The allegations against our policy on the Middle East and Syria lack analysis and basic knowledge of history," it added.

Emphasizing that Turkish foreign policy is driven by "national interests," the ministry underscored its commitment to establishing "peace, stability, and prosperity" in the region, which it views as historically and culturally significant.

The ministry also reiterated Türkiye's "principled stance" since the onset of the Syrian crisis, highlighting its adherence to "international law, humanitarian values, and global justice."

It stressed that Türkiye has taken "necessary measures to counter threats to its national security," while also remaining a stabilizing force in a volatile region.

Türkiye has successfully maintained "peace and stability," enhancing national "well-being and security," said the statement.

It added that by bolstering "its defense capabilities," Türkiye has been able to combat terrorism beyond its borders.

The ministry concluded by condemning "unfounded political accusations," asserting that such actions serve the interests of external powers trying to influence the region.

The statement affirmed that Türkiye's foreign policy will continue to prioritize "the interests of the state and nation."















