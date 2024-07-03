5 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City

At least five people were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Wednesday, according to medics and witnesses.

The Civil Defense Agency said its teams recovered the bodies of two dead people from under the rubble following an Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment in al-Daraj neighborhood.

Seven other people were injured in the attack, it added in a statement.

A fighter jet also shelled a group of civilians in Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City, killing three and injuring several others, witnesses said.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and around 87,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



























