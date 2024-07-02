10 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on market in southeastern Gaza City

Ten Palestinians were killed and others injured on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike that hit a market in southeastern Gaza City.

"Some 10 martyrs and a number of injured people were brought to Al-Ahli Baptist hospital as a result of an Israeli airstrike in the Zeitoun neighborhood," medical sources at the hospital told Anadolu.

Israeli aircraft bombed a crowded market near the Shama'a Mosque in the Zeitoun neighborhood, causing numerous deaths and injuries, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 37,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and around 87,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.











