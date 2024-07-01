1 more Israeli soldier killed, another one injured in Gaza clashes

An Israeli soldier was killed and another injured in clashes in the southern Gaza Strip, the military said on Monday.

A military statement said a soldier from the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade, was killed in combat and another injured in southern Gaza, without providing any further details.

According to military figures, at least 671 soldiers have been killed and 3,977 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 37,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 87,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







