9 injured as drone from Lebanon explodes in Golan Heights

Nine people were injured in a drone explosion launched from Lebanon into Israel-occupied Syrian Golan Heights on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

Two of the injured were in serious condition, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The drone was launched from southern Lebanon, the broadcaster said.

Lebanese group Hezbollah, for its part, said that it had bombed the headquarters of the 91st Brigade in northern Israel.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 37,900 people since last Oct. 7.

At least 356 Hezbollah members have been killed since the outbreak of clashes with the Israeli forces on Oct. 8, according to an Anadolu tally.

The Lebanese group has linked the cessation of its attacks on Israel to the end of Tel Aviv's onslaught on Gaza.
























