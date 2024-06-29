News Middle East Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to leave Lebanon amid war concerns

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia urged its citizens in Lebanon to depart as tensions escalate between the Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Israel.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday called on its citizens in Lebanon to leave it amid growing concerns over a potential all-out war between the Lebanese Iran-allied Hezbollah movement and Israel.



The Saudi state news agency SPA reported that the monarchy's embassy in Lebanon has urged Saudis who are present in the country to leave it "immediately," and all Saudis to refrain from travelling to Lebanon.



Several Arab and Western countries have over recent days advised their own citizens against travelling to Lebanon over military escalation fears.



There has been an uptick in confrontations between Hezbollah and Israeli forces on the border between Israel and Lebanon since the eruption of the war in Gaza in October last year, leading to casualties on both sides.











