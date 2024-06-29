 Contact Us
Palestinian death toll exceeds 37,800 as Israel coninues genocide

Since October, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that at least 37,834 Palestinians have died and 86,858 have been injured due to ongoing Israeli attacks. The latest statement indicated 40 deaths and 224 injuries in the past 24 hours, with many trapped under rubble.

Published June 29,2024
At least 37,834 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Saturday.

A ministry statement added that 86,858 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

"Israeli attacks killed 40 people and injured 224 others in the last 24 hours," the statement said. "Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.