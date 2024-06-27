ISRAEL SAYS IT CAN TAKE LEBANON TO STONE AGE, BUT DOESNT WANT WAR

Israel says it can take Lebanon to 'Stone Age', but doesn't want war

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said during a visit to Washington on Wednesday that his country did not want war in Lebanon, but could send it back to the "Stone Age" if diplomacy failed.

"We don't want to get into a war because it's not good for Israel. We have the ability to take Lebanon back to the Stone Age, but we don't want to do it," Gallant told reporters on the last day of the visit.

"We do not want war, but we are preparing for every scenario," he said.

"Hezbollah understands very well that we can inflict massive damage in Lebanon if a war is launched."

Fears of an all-out war in Lebanon have risen in recent weeks as violent exchanges between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group have intensified.

The two sides have been trading regular cross-border fire ever since Hezbollah ally Hamas' October 7 attack on southern Israel sparked the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Gallant said Wednesday that Israel had killed more than 400 Hezbollah "terrorists" in recent months.

According to an AFP tally, at least 481 people have died in Lebanon as a result of the Israel-Hezbollah clashes since October 7, including 94 civilians.

On the Israeli side, at least 15 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed, according to Israel.

Lebanon's national news agency reported an Israeli strike on Wednesday night that destroyed a building in Nabatiyeh, wounding five people who were in the vicinity.









