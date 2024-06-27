8 Palestinians killed, many injured as Israel bombs refugee camp in Gaza

Eight Palestinians were killed and several others injured as the Israeli army bombed the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, local media reported.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported late on Tuesday that the Israeli army shelled the al-Alami area in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least eight Palestinians and injuring others.

According to reports, overnight Israeli airstrikes also targeted five homes across Gaza City, causing fatalities and injuries.

The health authorities are yet to comment on the airstrikes.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 37,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 86,400 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









