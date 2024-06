Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict over next weeks, official says

Israel will spend the coming weeks trying to resolve the conflict with Lebanon's Iran-backed group Hezbollah and would prefer a diplomatic solution, Israel's national security adviser said on Tuesday.

National security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi also said Israel was discussing with Washington a possible joint effort by the United States, European and some Arab countries to find a replacement for Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip.