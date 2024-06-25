Family members of Hamas chief, including his sister, killed in Israeli airstrike on their home in Gaza

Family members of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas group, including his sister, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their home in the western Gaza City on Tuesday.

According to medical sources, at least 10 people of the Haniyeh family were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their home in the Beach refugee camp, western Gaza City.

On April 10, Haniyeh lost three of his sons in an Israeli airstrike on their car in the Beach camp.

Other Israeli airstrikes targeted two schools used as shelters in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, eastern Gaza City, and in the Beach refugee camp, leaving a number of fatalities.

The health authorities are yet to confirm the numbers of the killed and injured people.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defense teams in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, the central Gaza Strip, removed bodies of five people, including three children and a woman, from under the rubble of a home destroyed by an Israeli airstrike.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack last year by Hamas.

More than 37,600 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 86,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







