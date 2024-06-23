Israeli airstrikes on Gaza homes kill, injure children, women

Several Palestinian children and women were killed and injured overnight Saturday in Israeli airstrikes that targeted two homes in Gaza City.

Witnesses told Anadolu that warplanes bombed two homes, resulting in casualties and injuries to children and women, who were taken to the Al-Mamdani Hospital.

"Our teams in Gaza Governorate responded to a distress call following the Israeli occupation's targeting of two occupied homes in the Al-Shati and Dabait areas of Gaza City," according to the Gaza Civil Defense.

It did not provide additional details.

The Gaza Civil Defense announced earlier that three bodies, including two children and a woman, were recovered after an Israeli warplane targeted a home in Gaza City, raising the death toll in the city to 43, along with dozens of injuries.

Mahmoud Basal, the spokesperson for the Civil Defense (Civil Protection), told Anadolu: "The Israeli army has bombed several residential buildings occupied by residents and displaced people in Gaza neighborhoods, killing 40 Palestinians, including children and women, injuring dozens, and leaving people missing under the rubble."

"Warplanes destroyed residential buildings in the Al-Shati Camp, Al-Tuffah, Al-Shuja'iyya and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in Gaza City," he said.

Basal noted that teams "have been working since the morning hours to search for missing people under the rubble of destroyed buildings and homes with limited resources."

The Israeli army acknowledged targeting Gaza City but claimed it bombed "two military structures belonging to Hamas in Gaza."

More than 37,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,900 injured in Israel's onslaught since Oct. 7, according to health authorities.





