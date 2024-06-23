4 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on UN training center in Gaza

At least four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a UN training center west of Gaza City on Sunday, medical sources said.

Fighter jets struck the headquarters of the Vocational Training College of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), according to witnesses.

Massive damage was reported at the site.

At least 60 people were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 37,600 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 86,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

























