Israel mulls measures in response to recognition of Palestinian state

Israel has said it is mulling several measures including to "strengthen" illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank after several countries recognized Palestine as a state.

In a statement late Sunday, the prime minister's office said the Security Cabinet discussed steps "to strengthen settlement in Judea & Samaria" in response to the countries that "unilaterally" recognized a Palestinian state, as well as a "series of responses" against the Palestinian Authority for its "actions against Israel" in international bodies.

"The Defense Minister and the Attorney General requested additional time to comment on several of the proposed clauses. The Prime Minister instructed that all of the proposals be submitted to a vote at the next Security Cabinet meeting," the statement said.

Under international law, all settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are considered illegal.

Spain, along with Ireland and Norway formally recognized Palestine as a state as of May 28, while Slovenia followed suit in early June.

Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians in Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives. Israeli actions have triggered a humanitarian disaster and an ongoing trial over alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice.

The case was filed by South Africa, and Palestinian authorities have also sought to join its proceedings as a party.







