Baby killed, dozens injured in Israeli airstrike on home in eastern Gaza City

An Israeli army airstrike late killed a baby and injured dozens when it hit a home in eastern Gaza City.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli warplane struck the home in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, while dozens of people were inside.

The Civil Defense rescue teams removed the body of the baby and transferred dozens of injured victims to a hospital, said witnesses.

They added that rescue teams continue to look for the injured under the rubble.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 37,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

