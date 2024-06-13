Israel reports fresh rocket fire from Lebanon amid rising tension

The Israeli army reported fresh rocket fire from southern Lebanon on Thursday, shortly after airstrikes on Hezbollah targets amid growing border tensions.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said four rockets landed in open areas near the Shtula settlement in Western Galilee in northern Israel.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Air sirens also sounded in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, but it was reported to be a false alarm, KAN said.

The Israeli army launched airstrikes against what it called Hezbollah targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said that it had attacked the Israeli army's Raheb outpost with artillery shelling and machine guns.

It came after Hezbollah fired some 215 rockets and drones into northern Israel following the death of four fighters, including a senior military commander, in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,200 people since last October following a Hamas attack.



















