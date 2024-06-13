30 more Gazans killed in Israeli attacks, death toll jumps to 37,232

At least 30 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll to 37,232 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the battered enclave said on Thursday.

A ministry statement added that some 85,037 other people have been injured in the onslaught.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.