Illegal Israeli settlers storm into Al-Aqsa Mosque complex to mark Jewish holiday

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers on Wednesday stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in the occupied East Jerusalem to mark a Jewish holiday.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the settlers performed Talmudic rituals at the complex to mark the Jewish Shavuot holiday, also known as the Feast of Weeks.

Local sources estimated that hundreds of settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex and the Al-Buraq Wall, which Jews call the Wailing Wall, according to the news agency.

It added that the Israeli forces closed roads near the Damascus Gate area to secure the entry of the settlers into the mosque's complex.

The Israeli forces also hindered the entry of Palestinian worshippers into the mosque amid tightened restrictions.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

















