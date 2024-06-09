Israel’s Netanyahu asks War Cabinet Minister Gantz not to resign

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday asked War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz not to resign from the emergency unity government.

Gantz's deadline for Netanyahu to develop a comprehensive plan to win the war in Gaza expires on Saturday.

Over the past few days, Israeli media have indicated that Gantz is expected to resign from the government once the deadline passes.

However, after the Israeli army announced rescuing four hostages in a special military operation in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Gantz delayed his scheduled press conference.

"We must remain united within ourselves against the big missions that stand in front of us," Netanyahu said on X.

"I call on Benny Gantz - don't leave the emergency government. Don't give up on unity," the prime minister added.

In response, Gantz said: "Alongside the justified joy of this achievement (rescue of four hostages), it should not be forgotten that all the challenges Israel is facing… have remained as they were."

Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Gantz saying: "We must look responsibly at what is right and how we can continue from here."

The Hamas-run Government Media Office said on Saturday that at least 210 Palestinians were killed and more than 400 injured in severe Israeli airstrikes targeting Nuseirat refugee camp, areas east of Deir al-Balah, and al-Bureij and al-Maghazi camps in central Gaza, coinciding with a sudden incursion of vehicles east and northwest of Nuseirat.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.






















