Death toll surpasses 36,800 as Israel kills 70 more Gazans

At least 36,801 Palestinians have been killed and 83,680 have been injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday. Some 70 Palestinians were killed and 150 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added

Published June 08,2024
At least 36,801 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Saturday.

A ministry statement added that 83,680 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

"Israeli attacks killed 70 people and injured 150 others in the last 24 hours," the statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge.