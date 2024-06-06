Turkish consul general in Jerusalem pays farewell visit to Mahmoud Abbas

Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Rıza Demirer, his tenure in Jerusalem having reached its conclusion, on Thursday paid a farewell visit to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas awarded Demirer the Jerusalem Star, Palestine's state medal, in a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ramallah, the West Bank, highlighting the diplomat's significant role in strengthening Turkish-Palestinian ties, Palestine's official news agency Wafa reported.

Abbas praised Demirer's contributions to the Palestinian cause and acknowledged his service to the Palestinian people.

Speaking to Anadolu, Demirer said it had been his honor to serve in Jerusalem for 4 1/2 years, calling the experience as a privilege.

He emphasized the emotional difficulty of leaving and the spiritual fulfillment gained from living near the iconic Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The ambassador said he admired Abbas's resilience and optimism for the future of Palestine.

Demirer underlined the Palestinian people's unwavering resistance and hope amid adversity. "It will be very difficult, but humanity will somehow get rid of this shame, it is our duty to do so. The death of 70-80 people in Gaza every day is unacceptable," he said, referring to the ongoing eight-month Israeli offensive against Gaza, which has killed over 36,000 people.

Ambassador Demirer began his role as consul general in Jerusalem in December 2019.





















