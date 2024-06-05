U.S. senator urges Biden admin to consider sanctions on Israeli finance minister

U.S. Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen urged the Biden administration Tuesday to consider imposing sanctions on far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich over his policies against Palestinians.

During a Senate hearing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Van Hollen said he welcomes the administration's decision to issue an executive order imposing certain sanctions on Israelis undermining peace, security and stability in the West Bank.

Van Hollen said Smotrich wears two hats, adding one is as the finance minister, where he has tried to prevent Palestinian authorities' own tax revenues that are collected by Israel from being returned to the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the finance minister who he said has a very important portfolio overseeing the West Bank.

He criticized Smotrich over his efforts to dismantle the PA and enable settler violence and illegal settlement expansion, contrary to U.S. and Israeli policies.

"I think it's the right thing to do to send a signal on the kind of instability that he is creating through his efforts to cut off all funding to the PA, and I will say that he said in a letter to (Israeli) Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu with respect to the Palestinian Authority 'we must bring about its downfall.'

"That is in direct contradiction and violation of U.S. policy and at least my understanding of the policy of the government of Israel, and yet you have this individual taking those actions against the Palestinian Authority, which President (Joe) Biden, of course, has seen as a partner in a government once we get the hostages freed and bring about a cease-fire in Gaza as a partner with respect to governance in in Gaza."

"So I would suggest that these actions he's taking both to quote 'dismantle' the PA, as well as to encourage and enable extremist settler violence and the expansion of settlements that are deemed illegal under even Israeli law, it seems to me it's an action that the administration should consider and I would recommend it taking," he said.

Yellen, in response, said she shares the senator's concerns about what is happening in the West Bank.

"As you mentioned, we have taken some actions. I've been very disturbed about the withholding of these revenues…I will be glad to have follow-up conversations with you and your staff on this matter, but please know that we are also deeply, deeply concerned and disturbed by what's happening here," she added.