Israeli army carries out airstrikes on several areas in southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting several areas and towns late Tuesday.

In a statement, Lebanon's official news agency NNA reported that Israeli fighter jets targeted the southern Lebanese town of Ayta Al-Shaab in Bint Jbeil district.

Additionally, the valley between Yater and Zibqin came under a drone strike.

The agency also said that Israeli aircraft hit the valley between Houla and Markaba.

Another airstrike targeted the region between KfarKela and Odaisseh, it added.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

It comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed over 36,400 people since a major attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.