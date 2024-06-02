8 killed as Israeli fighter jets hit 2 houses in Gaza City

At least eight Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting two houses in Gaza City on Sunday, according to a local medical source.

Several children and women were among the victims in the attack in al-Sabra neighborhood south of Gaza City, the source told Anadolu.

Civil defense teams are searching the rubble of the destroyed houses for survivors, witnesses said.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last Oct. 7, killing more than 36,400 people, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and injuring over 82,600 others, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid Israel's crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war.





















