Israel releases injured Palestinian prisoner Wafaa Jarrar

Israel released injured prisoner Wafaa Jarrar from Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank on Thursday, after amputating her legs at a hospital because of injuries she sustained during her arrest.

"My wounded mother, Wafaa Jarrar, has just arrived at Ibn Sina Specialist Hospital in Jenin after being transferred from Afula Hospital in Israel," Wafaa's son, Huthaifa Jarrar, told Anadolu. "My mother, 49, was brought with both legs amputated, and she is currently undergoing medical examinations to receive necessary treatment."

Jarrar blamed Israel for his mother's injuries and its failure to fulfill its obligations to treat her.

The Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Club said Jarrar underwent the surgery "due to injuries sustained after her arrest by occupation forces on May 21."

The two organizations said she was arrested after her home in Jenin was raided "during the latest military operation carried out by the occupation in the city and its refugee camp, and it was later announced that she was injured."

Jarrar is the wife of Abdul Jabbar Jarrar, 58, from Jenin, who has been administratively detained since February. It was her first arrest. She is a mother of four, according to the Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

Commenting on Jarrar's release, the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, said Israel "is evading responsibility for the serious injury sustained by the prisoner during her arrest, which led to the amputation of her lower limbs, and the occupation's failure to provide her treatment constitutes a compounded crime for which the occupation bears full responsibility."

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 519 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 4,900 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.



















