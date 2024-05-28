UN CHIEF CONDEMNS ISRAELS ACTIONS AGAINST DISPLACED PALESTINIANS IN RAFAH CAMP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned Israel's deadly airstrike on a camp of displaced people in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

"I condemn Israel's actions which killed scores of innocent civilians who were only seeking shelter from this deadly conflict" Guterres wrote on X.

The UN chief emphasized that there is "no safe place in Gaza" and urged an end to "this horror."

At least 45 people, mostly women and children, were killed and nearly 250 others injured in an Israeli strike on a camp for displaced people in Rafah on Sunday.

The attack occurred near the logistics base of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Tal al-Sultan, said the Gaza-based Government Media Office.

Israel has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

The military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

The attack came despite a ruling by the International Court of Justice that ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.