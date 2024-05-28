Qatar to provide $75M humanitarian support for Syrian people

Qatar will provide $75 million in humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, according to a statement by the country's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

"Qatar will contribute $75 million to support humanitarian efforts and interventions for the benefit of the brotherly Syrian people," Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Rashid Al Khater said at the 8th Brussels Conference on Syria.

She expressed her hope that "the multitude of humanitarian crises will not affect the promises made to Syria and its people."

The 8th Brussels Conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria" was held in the Belgian capital.

Following the conference, it was announced that €7.5 billion ($8.16 billion) in grants and loans were guaranteed.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have since been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN figures.

The Syrian branch of the terrorist group PKK, known as the YPG, has managed to occupy one-third of Syria under the guise of fighting against Daesh/ISIS with the support of the US.

Since 2016, Türkiye's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence to return home.





















