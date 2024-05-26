Israeli drone strike kills 1, injures 3 in southern Lebanon

One person was killed and three others were injured in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Sunday, according to local media.

The strike targeted a motorcycle in the border town of Houla, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Two people were earlier killed and others injured in another drone attack on a motorbike in the town of Ayta Ash-Shaab, according to the same news agency.

Another drone strike hit a motorcycle in the town of Naqoura amid reports of injuries.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 36,000 people since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.



















