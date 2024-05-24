5 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on house in northern Gaza Strip

At least five Palestinians were killed on Friday in an Israeli attack that targeted a house in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, at least five Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in the Israeli bombing targeting the Al-Fakhura neighborhood.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli warplanes bombed the house in Al-Fakhura west of Jabalia camp resulting in casualties.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles advanced towards the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia under cover of heavy fire, eyewitnesses told Anadolu, adding that a number of medical staff and patients were unable to leave the hospital due to the shelling and heavy fire.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

At least 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 80,200 others injured since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the ICJ, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















